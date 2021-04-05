Kahoot : Houston's Health Museum hosts a virtual Kahoot! trivia night

News
April 5, 2021
Houston's Health Museum hosts a virtual Kahoot! trivia night
Science educator Tarren Vielma is set to host an online trivia game via Kahoot!
Patrons of the Health Museum in Houston will have the chance to test their trivia knowledge in a virtual Kahoot! game night on April 15, including busting science myths, discovering fun facts and more.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:19:05 UTC.