Kahoot : New Hampshire State Parks teach about food webs with Kahoot!

News
April 5, 2021
New Hampshire State Parks teach about food webs with Kahoot!
Learners of all ages can discover how food chains work with a Kahoot! game
The New Hampshire State Parks blog is featuring a lesson for students about food webs, which includes an engaging Kahoot! game to help learners test what they know and reinforce what they just learned.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:19:05 UTC.