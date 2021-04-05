Kahoot : Over 100 students participate in a university Kahoot! trivia contest

News
April 5, 2021
Over 100 students participate in a university Kahoot! trivia contest
The trivia competition included 38 teams and more than 100 contestants from all university centers
As part of their Language Promotion and Normalization Service, Polytechnic University of Valencia held a virtual Kahoot! trivia game for over 100 students on Microsoft Teams. The game challenged participants to test their knowledge of language and culture, geography and the environment, history and university fun facts.
