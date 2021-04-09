Log in
Kahoot : Semana reports on Kahoot!'s debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list

04/09/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
News
April 9, 2021
Semana reports on Kahoot!'s debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list

Kahoot! began trading on the OSE main list in March 2021, marking an important milestone on Kahoot!'s growth journey

Language: en español

As Semana highlights, Kahoot! has started trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list after a year of strong growth, and is now available to an even broader base of global investors who are passionate about making learning awesome.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 18:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
