Kahoot : Semana reports on Kahoot!'s debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list

April 9, 2021
Semana reports on Kahoot!'s debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list
Kahoot! began trading on the OSE main list in March 2021, marking an important milestone on Kahoot!'s growth journey
As Semana highlights, Kahoot! has started trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list after a year of strong growth, and is now available to an even broader base of global investors who are passionate about making learning awesome.
