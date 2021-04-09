News
April 9, 2021
Kahoot! adds fun and connection to virtual date nights
Couples can take a trip down memory lane with custom Kahoot! games
For couples who can't be together in-person due to the pandemic, Meguire Hennes of Her Campus recommends creating a unique Kahoot! game to connect virtually, making it easy and fun to reminisce about time spent together and get to know each other better.
