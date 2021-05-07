Kahoot : announces integration with Hopin to make virtual experiences more awesome

Kahoot! today announced a new integration with Hopin, the leading virtual experiences platform, to bring exciting new engagement and learning possibilities to event hosts, organizers and audiences worldwide

Oslo, Norway (May 7, 2021) - Kahoot!, the global game-based learning platform company, today announced that it is partnering with Hopin, the leading virtual experiences platform that is redefining how people connect around the globe, for a new integration which will empower event hosts and organizers to run Kahoot! games directly on the Hopin platform, expanding the opportunities to maximize audience engagement at virtual events.

The marked rise in virtual and hybrid events, has changed the way in which large gatherings are run and organized. Generating meaningful audience engagement, participation and information retention has become an exciting challenge for event hosts and organisers globally.

This new integration with Hopin will place Kahoot! at the heart of the virtual event experience, enabling hosts to leverage its varied suite of features to drive meaningful engagement with their audiences, whether attending virtually or in person. With the new integration, Hopin event attendees can join and play kahoots without leaving the Hopin platform or having to use a second device.

Kahoot!, used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies with 23 million corporate participating players in organizations in the last 12 months, is well-established as an engagement tool for conferences and events, with the likes of Qualys, Nasdaq and Teleflex employing the platform to provide fun and interactive experiences for thousands-strong audiences.



Hopin was founded in 2019 and in less than a year, scaled the company to tens of million of users and 90,000+ organizations hosting events. Hopin enables brands and communities to create all-in-one live video experiences for their audiences. With Hopin, users can create live virtual and hybrid events that are interactive and immersive where attendees can learn, interact, and connect with people from anywhere in the world.

'The popularity of virtual events has spiked since the Covid-19 pandemic began,' said James Micklethwait, VP Kahoot! at Work. 'And while there will always be an important place for in-person events, the trend looks set to continue into the future where hybrid virtual and physical experiences are set to become increasingly prevalent. Hopin has reimagined virtual shared experiences, and Kahoot! is perfectly placed to add not just engagement, but also tangible learning outcomes to these events for hosts and audiences. We're really looking forward to taking this journey together with Hopin.'

'Hosts and organizers are always looking for new ways to engage their audiences and with the notable Kahoot! integration on Hopin, we're enabling an even more seamless and engaging experience so attendees can enjoy a more connected and enriched social learning environment,' said Lauren Sommers, VP of Corporate Marketing at Hopin.

Read more about Kahoot!'s new Hopin integration on our blog, here.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive compelling engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Learners of all ages can make language learning natural with immersive visuals and play through our Drops apps. Organizations can connect and engage their work teams with Actimo, our employee engagement platform. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 250 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with 1.5 billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Let's play!

Founded in 2019, Hopin enables brands and communities to create all-in-one live video experiences for their audiences. Through its platforms, attendees can learn, interact, and connect with people from anywhere in the world. With Hopin, you can create live virtual and hybrid events that are interactive and immersive. Hopin acquired StreamYard, a leading video streaming studio, in 2020. Hopin is a remote-first company headquartered in London, with employees in 42 countries. Learn more at hopin.com.