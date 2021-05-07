Kahoot : around the world, May 7

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Kahoot-Chef Eilert Hanoa: So sieht der Expansionsplan in Deutschland aus - Börse Online

(German)

Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, sat down with Tim Schäfer of Börse-Online to talk about Kahoot!'s plans for expansion globally, including in Germany and German-speaking countries.

El aprendizaje en el trabajo se ha vuelto imprescindible con la pandemia - La Vanguardia

(Spanish)

The Kahoot! Learning at Work Report, based on a survey of professionals working remotely, offers insights into the changing landscape of corporate learning and development and how the acceleration of remote work has impacted employee engagement. La Vanguardia explores these findings and breaks down what we could expect from the future of corporate learning.

Estas son las recomendaciones de los profesores para fomentar la lectura entre los niños - Hola.com

(Spanish)

With the spotlight on books and literacy as a key component of learning, Kahoot! Ambassador teachers offered thoughts on how educators and parents can inspire kids to love reading.

« Game'In Rouen », le premier festival du jeu vidéo débarque à Rouen ! - Actu.fr

(French)

The Rouen Normandy Metropolis is partnering with the Normand Video Game Collective to host a virtual video game festival, which will include a live trivia game on Kahoot!.

Kahoot - Android App- CHIP

(German)

The editorial team of the popular German-language technology and consumer portal CHIP gives the Kahoot! app top marks for making learning awesome, highlighting the language support, easy-to-use interface, wide selection of content and tools to create your own custom content in minutes.

Aplicaciones para niños que debes conocer - UNOCERO

(Spanish)

In a roundup of the top apps to support your child's learning at home or on the go, Unocero recommends Kahoot! for its wide selection of learning content across all subjects.

La start-up éducative Kahoot investit le marché US en s'offrant Clever pour 400 millions de dollars - L'Usine Digitale

(French)

L'Usine Digitale reports on Kahoot!'s announcement that it will acquire Clever to advance towards its vision of becoming the leading learning platform in the world, following a year of solid growth and expansion.

