  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KHOOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KHOOT)
  Report
News 
Summary

Kahoot : can help educators boost their students' critical thinking skills through play

04/19/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
News
April 19, 2021
Kahoot! can help educators boost their students' critical thinking skills through play

Cambridge University Press highlights their THiNK Kahoot! series

Greg Wagstaff, of Cambridge University Press' World of Better Learning blog, discusses how a game-based learning approach using Kahoot! can support teens in strengthening their critical thinking skills.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,7 M - -
Net income 2021 19,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 502x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37 832 M 4 554 M -
EV / Sales 2021 466x
EV / Sales 2022 248x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,99 $
Last Close Price 84,75 $
Spread / Highest target -81,0%
Spread / Average Target -81,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS-10.98%4 696
ADOBE INC.4.99%251 684
AUTODESK, INC.-1.70%65 913
TWILIO INC.13.81%65 675
WORKDAY, INC.6.99%62 293
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.81%44 420
