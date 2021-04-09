Kahoot : in the news roundup, April 9

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Softbank-backed Kahoot is Asia-Pacific's latest edtech contender - Olivia Poh, The Business Times

In an interview with The Business Times, Kahoot! CEO Eilert Hanoa discusses Kahoot!'s growth journey and plans to expand in the Asia-Pacific market, including creating a more relevant, accessible and engaging experience for users in these geographies.

Kahoot & NewsHour EXTRA series: 'News Round-up' and 'Power of Invention' games - PBS NewsHour EXTRA

PBS NewsHour EXTRA has launched two new series of kahoots on their Kahoot! Academy Premium partner page, designed to spark the curiosity and imaginations of students and learners of all ages. The first series engages learners in the latest U.S. news, with a fresh kahoot released bi-weekly, and the second enables learners to discover the power of inventions in a variety of fields.

Survey Finds Gen Z Lacks Knowledge and Confidence in Personal Finance and Investing - Business Insider

In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. has launched a kahoot collection on Kahoot! Academy, designed to help teens learn about topics of personal finance and investing in an interactive and engaging way.

Oslo-based employee engagement and learning platform Motimate acquired by Kahoot! - Dan Taylor, Tech.eu

Kahoot! has announced that Motimate, an employee engagement and learning platform, is joining the Kahoot! family to expand and strengthen its position in the corporate learning market.

After starting to trade on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Softbank-backed Kahoot acquires Motimate; here's why - Silicon Canals

The Kahoot! Group is expanding with the acquisition of Motimate, a Norwegian-based employee engagement and learning platform, as part of Kahoot!'s strategy to strengthen its employee engagement product development and continue to expand its product road map.

How To Arrange a Virtual Date Night - Meguire Hennes, Her Campus

For couples who can't be together in-person due to the pandemic, Meguire Hennes of Her Campus recommends creating a unique Kahoot! game to connect virtually, making it easy and fun to reminisce about time spent together and get to know each other better.

More Engaging Video Learning: 6 Strategies That Work - Dr. Monica Burns, Class Tech Tips

For educators teaching virtually via video conferencing, Dr. Monica Burns, Ed. D. recommends integrating low-stress, friendly competition into virtual classes to encourage students to actively participate and make lessons, review or assessment more enjoyable for all.

