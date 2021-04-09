Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Kahoot! AS    KHOOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! AS

(KHOOT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 04/09 10:28:26 am
88.6 NOK   -1.34%
04:25pKAHOOT  : in the news roundup, April 9
PU
03:37pKAHOOT  : around the world, April 9
PU
02:33pKAHOOT  : Semana reports on Kahoot!'s debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : in the news roundup, April 9

04/09/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
April 9, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, April 9

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Softbank-backed Kahoot is Asia-Pacific's latest edtech contender - Olivia Poh, The Business Times
In an interview with The Business Times, Kahoot! CEO Eilert Hanoa discusses Kahoot!'s growth journey and plans to expand in the Asia-Pacific market, including creating a more relevant, accessible and engaging experience for users in these geographies.

Kahoot & NewsHour EXTRA series: 'News Round-up' and 'Power of Invention' games - PBS NewsHour EXTRA
PBS NewsHour EXTRA has launched two new series of kahoots on their Kahoot! Academy Premium partner page, designed to spark the curiosity and imaginations of students and learners of all ages. The first series engages learners in the latest U.S. news, with a fresh kahoot released bi-weekly, and the second enables learners to discover the power of inventions in a variety of fields.

Survey Finds Gen Z Lacks Knowledge and Confidence in Personal Finance and Investing - Business Insider
In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. has launched a kahoot collection on Kahoot! Academy, designed to help teens learn about topics of personal finance and investing in an interactive and engaging way.

Oslo-based employee engagement and learning platform Motimate acquired by Kahoot! - Dan Taylor, Tech.eu
Kahoot! has announced that Motimate, an employee engagement and learning platform, is joining the Kahoot! family to expand and strengthen its position in the corporate learning market.

After starting to trade on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Softbank-backed Kahoot acquires Motimate; here's why - Silicon Canals
The Kahoot! Group is expanding with the acquisition of Motimate, a Norwegian-based employee engagement and learning platform, as part of Kahoot!'s strategy to strengthen its employee engagement product development and continue to expand its product road map.

How To Arrange a Virtual Date Night - Meguire Hennes, Her Campus
For couples who can't be together in-person due to the pandemic, Meguire Hennes of Her Campus recommends creating a unique Kahoot! game to connect virtually, making it easy and fun to reminisce about time spent together and get to know each other better.

More Engaging Video Learning: 6 Strategies That Work - Dr. Monica Burns, Class Tech Tips
For educators teaching virtually via video conferencing, Dr. Monica Burns, Ed. D. recommends integrating low-stress, friendly competition into virtual classes to encourage students to actively participate and make lessons, review or assessment more enjoyable for all.

Please visit Kahoot! Newsto stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 20:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! AS
04:25pKAHOOT  : in the news roundup, April 9
PU
03:37pKAHOOT  : around the world, April 9
PU
02:33pKAHOOT  : Semana reports on Kahoot!'s debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange main list
PU
02:33pKAHOOT  : adds fun and connection to virtual date nights
PU
02:33pKAHOOT  : Companies can build team spirit with Kahoot!
PU
04/07KAHOOT  : looks towards expansion in the Asia-Pacific region
PU
04/07KAHOOT  : Tech.eu spotlights Kahoot!'s acquisition of Motimate to make learning ..
PU
04/07KAHOOT  : Motimate joins the Kahoot! family of learning platforms with new acqui..
PU
04/07KAHOOT  : continues with strong growth in Q1, acquires Motimate
PU
04/07KAHOOT  : Buys Employee Engagement, Learning Platform Motimate
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80,6 M - -
Net income 2021 22,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 259x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 678 M 4 644 M -
EV / Sales 2021 54,6x
EV / Sales 2022 28,8x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart KAHOOT! AS
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,90 $
Last Close Price 10,62 $
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! AS-5.67%4 723
ADOBE INC.-0.06%239 586
AUTODESK, INC.-3.90%64 435
TWILIO INC.8.44%62 577
WORKDAY INC.7.27%62 461
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.79%43 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ