Kahoot : in the news roundup, May 7

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Norway's Kahoot to buy U.S. tech firm Clever for up to $500 mln - Reuters

As announced today, Clever will join the Kahoot! Group to offer more robust learning solutions and offerings for U.S. schools, as well as leveraging Kahoot!'s global scale to offer Clever's powerful learning platform worldwide.

Kahoot acquires Clever, the US-based edtech portal, for up to $500M - Ingrid Lunden, TechCrunch

On the heels of its Q1 financial results showing continued solid growth and expansion, Kahoot! announced it will acquire Clever Inc., a leading learning portal which served 50% of all U.S. students in 2020. TechCrunch shares the growth journey of the two organizations and how they have expanded their presence in schools and learning contexts, both in the U.S. and around the world.

30 new features in Minecraft, Forms, Whiteboard, and more to get excited about now through August - Mike Tholfsen, Microsoft Tech Community

Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day, the Microsoft Tech Community education blog is offering a sneak peek into upcoming Microsoft features, including a Kahoot! add-in for PowerPoint to be released later this month.

Big News: Clever is joining the Kahoot! Group - Tyler Bosmeny, Clever Blog

Tyler Bosmeny, Co-founder and CEO of Clever Inc.-one of the most widely-used digital platforms in U.S. K-12 schools-shares the news that Clever will be the newest member of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms. He continues with reflections on the history and growth journey of Clever, as well as plans for the platform's future.

chess24 launches World of Chess on Kahoot! Academy - chess24

Chess fans around the world can now test their knowledge and skills with the new series of Kahoot! Academy learning games from chess24, created in collaboration with World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen.

The Briefing: Kahoot Buys Clever, Shift Technology Lands $220M, And More - Crunchbase

Crunchbase News reports on Kahoot!'s announcement that it will acquire Clever Inc., a leading digital learning platform, to further strengthen its position in the U.S. education space and support Clever in expanding its offering globally.

5 teaching practices to keep from remote learning - Ditch That Textbook

For teachers returning to their physical classrooms as schools reopen, Ditch That Textbook recommends continuing to use online whiteboards like Whiteboard.fi-part of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms-to connect with students, assess their learning and create engaging educational experiences.

