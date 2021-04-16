News
April 16, 2021
Kahoot! is a teacher-recommended platform for social-emotional learning
Educators can build SEL into lessons, group activities and teacher-student communication with Kahoot!
Rachelle Dene Poth, a STEAM and Foreign Language teacher at Riverview Junior/Senior High, writes in Getting Smart that Kahoot! is one of the top tools to integrate social-emotional learning into the school day, with opportunities for easy collaboration, personal growth and check-ins with students.
