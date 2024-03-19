Kahoot! announces new Board of Directors to help bolster growth and innovation under new ownership

From the left: Chris Caulkin, Andreas Hansson, Stine Halla, Stacey Childress, Gavin Patterson (Chair), Eilert Hanoa (CEO), Michael Bruun, Nana Bule, Alexander Remen, Joe Belfiore. Not present: Ashley Andersen Zantop and Charlotte Kristiansen.

"I am proud to take an active part in the next chapter of Kahoot!'s remarkable journey. Kahoot! has transformed the way millions of people learn, teach, play and work around the world. With a growing base of millions of users, an unparalleled global brand, versatile product portfolio, and world-class team, now supported by a powerful new ownership, Kahoot! can double down on its position as a category leader in a market with expected strong growth in the coming years," said Gavin Patterson, new Chair of the Board of Kahoot!.

Kahoot!'s new Board of Directors consists of global industry leaders and executives in a diverse mix covering growth and transformation of digital learning companies, scaling of enterprise software and SaaS businesses, deep tech and product innovation, finance, customer experience and M&A. The Board consist of:

Gavin Patterson, Chair of the Board, former President and Chief Revenue Officer of Salesforce and CEO of BT Group;

Joe Belfiore , Vice Chair of the Board, former Microsoft senior executive, most recently CVP and Head of the Office Product Group;

Stacey Childress , Senior Advisor McKinsey & Company, former CEO of NewSchools Venture Fund ;

Ashley Andersen Zantop , Chairman and CEO of Cambium Learning Group, former educator and longtime edtech executive;

Stine Halla, SVP Finance of Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces;

Michael Bruun, Global Co-Head of Private Equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management;

Nana Bule, Operating Advisor, Goldman Sachs Asset Management & Board professional, former CEO of Microsoft Denmark & Iceland;

Chris Caulkin, Managing Director and Head of Technology for EMEA, General Atlantic;

Andreas Hansson , Board professional & Director in AutoStore, former Chair of the Board in Kahoot!;

Charlotte Kristiansen, Employee representative, Kahoot!;

Alexander Remen, Employee representative, Kahoot!.

"We are very excited to partner with Kahoot! and back the new Board of Directors to help the company realize its full potential. Together with a strong group of co-investors we are ready to support further investment in developing a must-have product offering for corporate customers as well as the education sector, and a targeted M&A agenda. The potential in the online learning and engagement space is enormous, and with the resources behind Kahoot!, the company has the potential to deliver significant growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions," said Michael Bruun, Global Co-Head of Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Kahoot! was in January 2024 delisted from Oslo Stock Exchange to become a privately owned company after an investor consortium led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, General Atlantic, KIRKBI and Glitrafjord acquired all shares in the company following a recommended public offer announced in July 2023.

Eilert Hanoa, CEO of Kahoot!, said: "I am pleased to welcome Gavin and the new Board of Directors to Kahoot!. The extensive knowledge and leadership experience this Board will bring adds tremendous value to the organization. As a private company, under robust ownership and with the guidance of our new Board, Kahoot! is better positioned than ever to accelerate our strategy to unlock more value for all users, through engaging digital learning. The universal need for lifelong learning continues to grow and I am incredibly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Kahoot!, our users and partners around the world".

