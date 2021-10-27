Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
9to5Mac spotlights Kahoot! as one of the best apps now supporting Apple SharePlay for FaceTime

10/27/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
October 27, 2021
The Kahoot! mobile app is featured as one of the early digital platforms to add support for SharePlay

In their roundup of the best Apple and third-party apps supporting SharePlay, 9to5Mac highlights the Kahoot! app for iOS, which now enables iPhone and iPad users to play Kahoot! sessions together over FaceTime.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 18:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 99,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 256x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 952 M 2 935 M -
EV / Sales 2021 29,9x
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Average target price 9,66 $
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-46.32%2 954
ADOBE INC.28.47%305 702
WORKDAY INC.18.01%70 124
AUTODESK, INC.2.11%68 769
TWILIO INC.4.56%62 697
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.28%51 481