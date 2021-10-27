News
October 27, 2021
9to5Mac spotlights Kahoot! as one of the best apps now supporting Apple SharePlay for FaceTime
The Kahoot! mobile app is featured as one of the early digital platforms to add support for SharePlay
In their roundup of the best Apple and third-party apps supporting SharePlay, 9to5Mac highlights the Kahoot! app for iOS, which now enables iPhone and iPad users to play Kahoot! sessions together over FaceTime.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 18:07:02 UTC.