  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Access the recording and presentation from the Kahoot! and Clever Company Presentation

11/04/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
Investor relations
November 4, 2021
Access the recording and presentation from the Kahoot! and Clever Company Presentation

In conjunction with the scheduled release of the Q3 report, Kahoot! hosted a webcast on 4 November at 3:30 pm CET.

Enclosed please find the Webcast presentation. A recording of the webcast will be uploaded here shortly.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30 million active accounts, with 1.9 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group also includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 16:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 99,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 316x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 810 M 2 798 M -
EV / Sales 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,82 $
Average target price 9,66 $
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-48.11%2 798
ADOBE INC.31.00%311 735
WORKDAY INC.20.60%71 662
AUTODESK, INC.3.14%67 795
TWILIO INC.-7.70%55 715
DATADOG, INC.65.37%50 461