November 3, 2021
Educator and Kognity author recommends Kahoot! for computer science learning
Educators can help students build key computer science skills with Kahoot!, says Bahrain-based teacher
Shruthi Satheesh, an educator of Cambridge IGCSE™ Computer Science and author at Kognity-a Kahoot! Academy Premium partner-spotlights Kahoot! as a valuable educational tool to introduce concepts of question sequencing and build algorithmic thinking.
Read the full article here.
