Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Game on! Make video calls awesome by playing kahoot sessions directly within FaceTime

10/27/2021 | 03:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technology has made it easier than ever to stay connected with family and friends wherever we are. However, as more people spend time together virtually, many are looking for fresh new ways to make the experience meaningful and engaging. Now with Kahoot! adding support for SharePlay on iOS, you can bring playfulness and joy to your next FaceTime call with a simple tap!

Get the Kahoot! app for iOS todayand host and join kahoot sessions directly within FaceTime!

With Kahoot!'s new support for SharePlay on iOS 15.1, you can create memorable moments with family and friends, no matter the distance between you. Play and learn at home or on the go, wherever you are, adding interactivity and friendly competition to video calls with your loved ones.

Here's how it works:

Take FaceTime video calls to the next level with Kahoot!

Play has always brought families and friends together, whether for family game nights, pub quizzes or video game sessions. Virtual play has also been growing in popularity as a way to connect, learn and have fun together from any location. Now, by bringing the Kahoot! experience to FaceTime with SharePlay, you can easily energize any video call, helping you share more quality time with the people who matter most to you.

Play kahoots directly within FaceTime on a single device with up to 32 players, no switching back and forth between different apps required!

Get in on the fun and join as a player!

If you've ever found yourself wishing you could play the kahoot you're hosting, you're in luck! With this integration of Kahoot! and SharePlay, FaceTime users hosting a kahoot can also join the kahoot as a player. This feature is exclusive for FaceTime users, making this the first time this functionality has ever been available while playing kahoot sessions.

Make your kahoots on FaceTime shine with customizable themes

To help you make your kahoot sessions on FaceTime even more unique and engaging, we're introducing customizable themes within SharePlay. You can now choose from a range of different ready-to-use themes, including seasonal designs and holiday themes to celebrate Halloween, Christmas and more. Each theme also comes with its own original music to help set the mood. Or, make your kahoot truly your own and create a brand new theme with your logos and custom designs.

How to host a kahoot session within a FaceTime call using SharePlay

  1. Start a FaceTime call and tap to begin a SharePlay session.
  2. Open the Kahoot! app.
  3. Find the kahoot you'd like to host, click Playand Host.
  4. Everyone on the FaceTime call will be automatically entered into the kahoot and ready to play, without needing to enter a game PIN or use a second device or app.

Create or discover kahoots that will wow friends and family in your next FaceTime call

If you're planning your next FaceTime call, now is a perfect time to explore the millions of ready-to-play kahoots available, or create your own in minutes! Choose from more than 50 million public kahoots on nearly any topic and in a range of languages, created by Kahoot! users around the world and the Kahoot! team. You can also discover collections of premium kahoots on Kahoot! Academy, created by Verified educators, business professionals and your favorite brands, including Disney, Star Wars, Angry Birds and more.

If you'd rather create your own kahoot, don't miss out on our latest features to make your kahoots even more awesome! Mix it up by adding audio questions. Get creative with GIFs, stickers and animated emojis from our GIPHY library. Embed YouTube videos, and add your own images to make your kahoot questions pop! Users with a Kahoot!+ planor other select subscriptions can also access our premium image library with millions of images from Getty Images.

We're excited to see how the Kahoot! community uses this new feature to bring their families and friends together virtually and create amazing memories. Get started with the Kahoot! app for iOSand FaceTime today and share the fun with SharePlay!

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 19:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
03:58pIt's all fun and games on FaceTime with Kahoot! adding SharePlay support for iPhone and..
PU
03:40pGame on! Make video calls awesome by playing kahoot sessions directly within FaceTime
PU
02:08p9to5Mac spotlights Kahoot! as one of the best apps now supporting Apple SharePlay for F..
PU
10/26Engineering lecturer recommends Kahoot! to spark engagement and gather feedback
PU
10/26TeachThought features Kahoot! as a tool that makes formative assessment fun!
PU
10/25KAHOOT : Tech & Learning highlights Kahoot! as one of the best digital tools for educators
PU
10/25KAHOOT : Celebrating the Halloween season with students, colleagues or family and friends ..
PU
10/22KAHOOT : in the news roundup, October 22
PU
10/22KAHOOT : around the world, October 22
PU
10/22MORE WAYS TO PLAY : Spelling Sounds & Language Decoding in Kahoot!
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,4 M - -
Net income 2021 10,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 99,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 256x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 903 M 2 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 29,4x
EV / Sales 2022 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Average target price 9,66 $
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-46.32%2 954
ADOBE INC.28.47%305 702
WORKDAY INC.18.01%70 124
AUTODESK, INC.2.11%68 769
TWILIO INC.4.56%62 697
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.28%51 481