News
December 26, 2023100 Most Common Korean Phrases and Words to Learn
Explore the magic that is the Korean language with Drops!
"Whether it's "annyeonghaseyo" (hello) or "kamsahamnida" (thank you), understanding a bit opens up a richer experience and helps you connect with locals effortlessly. Let's jump into the adventure of language and culture in the heart of Korea and make everyday moments unforgettable!"
Read the full article on the Drops Blog
Share
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kahoot! ASA published this content on 26 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2023 18:42:40 UTC.