    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : 9to5Mac features Kahoot!'s brand new multiplication app from DragonBox!

02/18/2022 | 01:02pm EST
February 18, 2022
9to5Mac features Kahoot!'s brand new multiplication app from DragonBox!

The latest addition to the award-winning series of math apps by DragonBox is showcased for parents and teachers who want to support their kids' multiplication learning

9to5Mac highlights the key features of Kahoot! Multiplication by DragonBox, including its wide selection of mini-games and adaptability to each child's individual level, enabling children to play and learn anywhere, whether independently or with friends and classmates.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 18:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 196x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 621 M 1 621 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 60,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,33 $
Average target price 5,63 $
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-36.31%1 621
ADOBE INC.-19.28%215 902
WORKDAY, INC.-20.67%54 178
DATADOG, INC.-6.91%51 735
AUTODESK, INC.-16.87%49 140
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.91%46 222