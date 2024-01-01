Kahoot! ASA(OB:KAHOT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Kahoot! ASA is a Norway-based provider of a game-based learning platform. The Company offers a digital learning solutions and offerings for educators, students, parents, schools and districts globally, helping learners unleash their full learning potential. Kahoot! offers free and paid plans, as well as a massive library of ready-to-use content, designed for use in the classroom, at work whether in-person or virtualor at home for social use or self-study. A Kahoot game consists of players answering multiple-choice questions reflected on the screen of the user who hosts the game. In case of un-hosted games, questions are displayed on the screens of the participants in the game itself. The Company was founded in 2012 and operates worldwide.

Sector Software