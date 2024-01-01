Kahoot! ASA(OB:KAHOT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Kahoot! ASA(OB:KAHOT) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
January 01, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
|34.2 NOK
|+0.44%
|-1.30%
|-.--%
|Dec. 29
|Kangaroo BidCo Shareholding in Kahoot! Rises to 95% at Close of Mandatory Offer
|MT
|Dec. 07
|DNB Issues Fairness Opinion on Kangaroo BidCo’s Takeover Offer for Kahoot!
|MT
|Duolingo: Would you like to learn a new language with me?
|Kangaroo BidCo Begins Compulsory Acquisition of Remaining Kahoot! Shares
|MT
|Kangaroo BidCo Closes Kahoot! Takeover
|MT
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., General Atlantic Ft B.V., Kirkbi Invest A/S, Glitrafjord AS, certain other investors and management shareholders completed the acquisition of Kahoot! ASA (OB:KAHOT) from a group of sellers and others.
|CI
|Kangaroo BidCo Waives Minimum Acceptance Condition for Kahoot! Takeover Bid
|MT
|Kangaroo BidCo Files Final Extension for Kahoot! Takeover Offer
|MT
|Kahoot! ASA(OB:KAHOT) dropped from Oslo OBX Total Return Index
|CI
|Oslo Børs Approves Extension of Kahoot! Takeover Bid Period
|MT
|Kahoot! Seeks M&A
|CI
|Transcript : Kahoot! ASA, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
|CI
|Kahoot! ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Kangaroo BidCo’s NOK17.2 Billion Takeover Offer for Kahoot! Fair to Shareholders, PwC Says
|MT
|Global markets live: BYD, Activision, Microsoft, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
|Kahoot! Enters NOK17.2 Billion Takeover Agreement With Goldman Sachs, Other Investors
|MT
|Kahoot agrees to $1.72 billion cash offer from Goldman Sachs Asset Management
|RE
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., General Atlantic Ft B.V., Kirkbi Invest A/S, Glitrafjord AS, certain other investors and management shareholders made a final non-binding offer to acquire Kahoot! ASA (OB:KAHOT) from a group of sellers and others for NOK 17.2 billion.
|CI
|Transcript : Kahoot! ASA - Analyst/Investor Day
|CI
|Kahoot! to Seek M&A
|CI
|Kahoot! ASA Approves Board Elections
|CI
|Kahoot! ASA Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Kahoot! ASA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
|CI
|Kahoot! ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Kahoot! Unveils Game-Changing Engagement Tools to Help Enterprises Increase the Impact of Corporate Learning
|CI
