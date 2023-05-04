Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Kahoot! ASA
  News
  Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26:21 2023-05-04 am EDT
22.80 NOK   -12.58%
Kahoot : Access the recording from the Kahoot! Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast

05/04/2023 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investor relations
May 4, 2023
Access the recording from the Kahoot! Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast

In conjunction with the scheduled release of the Q1 2023 financials, Kahoot! hosted a webcast on 4 May at 4:30 pm CET.

Click here to access the Q1 2023 Earning Webcast recording

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with over 9 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

Share

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kahoot! ASA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 15:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 174 M - -
Net income 2023 13,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 92,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 193 M 1 193 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
EV / Sales 2024 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,42 $
Average target price 2,68 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Zhi Yu Luo Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA34.19%1 193
ADOBE INC.2.59%158 366
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.63%48 625
WORKDAY INC.9.56%47 483
AUTODESK, INC.3.68%41 603
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.34%34 298
