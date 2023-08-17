Kahoot : Access the recording from the Kahoot! Q2 2023 Earnings Webcast
Today at 11:44 am
Share
Investor relations
August 17, 2023
Access the recording from the Kahoot! Q2 2023 Earnings Webcast
In conjunction with the scheduled release of the Q2 2023 financials, Kahoot! hosted a webcast on 17 August at 4:30 pm CET.
Click here to access the Q2 2023 Earning Webcast recording
About Kahoot!
Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with over 9 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!
Kahoot! ASA specializes in operating a platform of learning games and quizzes for schools and cultural institutes.
At the end of 2021, the group had about 2 billion participants in more than 200 countries.