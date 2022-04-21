Log in
KAHOOT : Annual Report for 2021
PU
Kahoot! ASA - Annual Report for 2021
AQ
KAHOOT : Learn 3 keys to a standout presentation in Training Magazine
PU
Kahoot : Annual Report for 2021

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Investor relations
April 21, 2022
Kahoot! ASA - Annual Report for 2021

The Annual Report, Stakeholder Impact Report and the Report on remuneration for leading personnel for 2021 for Kahoot! ASA has been approved by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Eilert Hanoa, CEO
Phone: +47 928 32 905
Email: eilerth@kahoot.com

Ken Østreng, CFO
Phone: +47 911 51 686
Email: keno@kahoot.com

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In 2021, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30+ million active accounts, with 2 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

Share

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
