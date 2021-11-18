Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Apple shares how users can learn together in FaceTime with Kahoot!

11/18/2021 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
November 18, 2021
Apple shares how users can learn together in FaceTime with Kahoot!

With Kahoot!'s support for Apple's SharePlay feature, learners of all ages can connect and play together from anywhere

Apple is featuring the apps that now support SharePlay, including Kahoot!, which enables users to learn together through friendly competition and fun while on a FaceTime call.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 20:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
03:53pKAHOOT : Apple shares how users can learn together in FaceTime with Kahoot!
PU
11/17KAHOOT : Disney Meetings & Events showcases collaboration with Kahoot! to bring awesome en..
PU
11/17KAHOOT : The Drops app is featured as a top Android app of 2021 on TechRadar
PU
11/17KAHOOT : Campus Technology spotlights the launch of Kahoot!+ Study for higher education st..
PU
11/17KAHOOT : World Scholarship Forum names Drops one of the best apps to help you learn French
PU
11/17KAHOOT : Host the most kahoots, win awesome prizes!
PU
11/16KAHOOT : Take a look inside Kahoot!'s mission to make learning awesome on EdTechX Stories!
PU
11/16KAHOOT : Learn key tips for enhancing students' experience in the classroom on Education T..
PU
11/16KAHOOT : THE Journal highlights Minecraft's new collection on Kahoot! Academy as part of t..
PU
11/12KAHOOT : in the news roundup, November 12
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,0 M - -
Net income 2021 8,25 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 403x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 686 M 2 659 M -
EV / Sales 2021 27,2x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,91 $
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-45.69%2 854
ADOBE INC.34.10%319 105
WORKDAY INC.25.58%74 623
AUTODESK, INC.9.27%72 672
DATADOG, INC.93.28%59 364
TWILIO INC.-10.55%53 994