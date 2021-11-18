Kahoot : Apple shares how users can learn together in FaceTime with Kahoot!

News
November 18, 2021
Apple shares how users can learn together in FaceTime with Kahoot!
With Kahoot!'s support for Apple's SharePlay feature, learners of all ages can connect and play together from anywhere
Apple is featuring the apps that now support SharePlay, including Kahoot!, which enables users to learn together through friendly competition and fun while on a FaceTime call.
