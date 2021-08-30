Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kahoot : Australia's "Today" show shouts out Kahoot! as a top tool to take video calls to the next level

08/30/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
News
August 30, 2021
Australia's 'Today' show shouts out Kahoot! as a top tool to take video calls to the next level

Kahoot! trivia sessions can bring interactivity and engagement to your next video call, says Trevor Long for Today

If you're planning a Zoom Meeting to get together with family and friends virtually, trivia with Kahoot! makes a great way to spark connection through play, according to Today on 9Now.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 21:01:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,0 M - -
Net income 2021 7,07 M - -
Net cash 2021 70,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5 610x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 549 M 2 950 M -
EV / Sales 2021 280x
EV / Sales 2022 148x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 60,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 57,90 $
Average target price 8,43 $
Spread / Average Target -85,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-43.22%2 923
ADOBE INC.31.67%313 719
AUTODESK, INC.3.37%69 445
WORKDAY INC.12.38%66 781
TWILIO INC.6.72%63 995
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.01%50 451