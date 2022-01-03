Kahoot : Boost confidence and prep for the AP® exams in style with Barron's on Kahoot! Academy

This collection supports five AP® courses: AP® World History: Modern, AP® U.S. History, AP® Psychology, AP® Biology and AP® Human Geography. Barron's will release additional learning content on Kahoot! Academy to support these courses in the coming months, so stay tuned!

Barron's test prep resources have helped millions of students and lifelong learners prepare for the next step in their education, career and beyond. By exploring their collection on Kahoot! Academy, students can stay engaged and motivated as they develop the knowledge they need to succeed.

To support students as they work to achieve their study goals, Kahoot! Academy is thrilled to be partnering with Barron's, a trusted publisher of test preparation materials. Together, we are launching a brand-new collection of kahoots where students can study for their AP® exams while having a blast playing!

Nearly anyone who has ever been a student would agree: studying for exams can feel daunting, and with college credit at stake, Advanced Placement® exams are no exception. However, we also know that the best way to feel confident and ready to take on the challenge of an exam is to be well-prepared by studying and practicing effectively.

Put your knowledge of macromolecules, photosynthesis, cell respiration and more to the test with this kahoot!

"By combining the knowledge of Barron's AP® exam experts with the playful learning experience of Kahoot!, we're offering students a new way to study that's both effective and engaging," said Craig Narveson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kahoot! "We're excited to be partnering with Barron's to help students take on exam season confidently and accelerate their learning throughout the school year."

Explore Barron's full collection on Kahoot! Academy

"As a leader in AP exam prep, Barron's is thrilled to work together with Kahoot! on this exciting new project," said Maureen McMahon, Publisher at Barron's. "Our AP expert authors and contributors share our enthusiasm for this opportunity to empower teachers and students with Kahoot!'s engaging approach. Learning is best when learning is fun!"

With more than 9 million educators using Kahoot! in the last 12 months, as well as hundreds of millions of participating students globally, Kahoot! has become a go-to destination to review and reinforce learning, both in the classroom and at home, including for AP® exams. This partnership marks our latest step to support students' on their study journeys, following the launch of Kahoot!+ Studyfor higher education students in November.

All Kahoot! users can now access Barron's collection of test prep kahoots for free on Kahoot! Academy, our global community and knowledge platform for all creators, learners and learning providers.

Supercharge your study sessions today onBarron's Kahoot! Academy Premium partner page.

