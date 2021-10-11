Kahoot : Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech

News
October 11, 2021
Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech
The expansion of Kahoot! is featured as pointing to continued growth for EdTech worldwide
According to leading U.K. business publication Business Matters, EdTech is likely to continue seeing success beyond COVID-19 as technology-integrated learning becomes more established in the new normal. The article spotlights Kahoot! as a stand-out example of this trend, citing Kahoot!'s recent financial results and acquisition of leading U.S. K-12 learning platform Clever.
