    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : CNET highlights the Kahoot! Zoom app to play directly from your Zoom Meeting

11/29/2021 | 04:01pm EST
News
November 29, 2021
CNET highlights the Kahoot! Zoom app to play directly from your Zoom Meeting

Kahoot!'s Zoom integration is named among the standout new features for Zoom since the start of the pandemic

In a look back at Zoom's new features and services that have been rolled out over the last year, CNET points to Zoom adding the ability to play games right from your Zoom Meeting, including with the Kahoot! Zoom app.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 21:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,0 M - -
Net income 2021 8,25 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 406x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 752 M 2 758 M -
EV / Sales 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,96 $
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-43.17%2 875
ADOBE INC.32.39%315 027
WORKDAY INC.15.83%69 388
DATADOG, INC.84.12%56 553
AUTODESK, INC.-16.76%55 879
TWILIO INC.-14.25%51 760