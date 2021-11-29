Kahoot : CNET highlights the Kahoot! Zoom app to play directly from your Zoom Meeting

News
CNET highlights the Kahoot! Zoom app to play directly from your Zoom Meeting
Kahoot!'s Zoom integration is named among the standout new features for Zoom since the start of the pandemic
In a look back at Zoom's new features and services that have been rolled out over the last year, CNET points to Zoom adding the ability to play games right from your Zoom Meeting, including with the Kahoot! Zoom app.
Read the full article here.
