Kahoot : Celebrate your Kahoot! achievements in style on Snapchat!

Now, the Kahoot! experience doesn't need to end when the kahoot does. Take a victory lap after reaching the top of the podium, scoring in the top 5 or just playing a really awesome kahoot with your friends!

When you complete a live kahoot on the Kahoot! mobile app, you will now see our new Emotes-who are fun, charming and colorful characters that display the kahoot you just completed and your total points earned. Throughout the year, you can even find special Emotes for holidays including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more.

If you score in the top 3 and make it onto the podium, you also unlock a special Snap Lens, a playful augmented reality experience that transforms the world around you. With this Lens, you can take a selfie wearing your bronze, silver or gold medal to show yourself as a true Kahoot! champion!

How to share your Kahoot! score on Snapchat

It only takes a few clicks to show off your score in the latest kahoot you've completed. Here's how: