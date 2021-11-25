Kahoot : Celebrate your Kahoot! achievements in style on Snapchat!

Now, the Kahoot! experience doesn't need to end when the kahoot does. Take a victory lap after reaching the top of the podium, scoring in the top 5 or just playing a really awesome kahoot with your friends!
When you complete a live kahoot on the Kahoot! mobile app, you will now see our new Emotes-who are fun, charming and colorful characters that display the kahoot you just completed and your total points earned. Throughout the year, you can even find special Emotes for holidays including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more.
If you score in the top 3 and make it onto the podium, you also unlock a special Snap Lens, a playful augmented reality experience that transforms the world around you. With this Lens, you can take a selfie wearing your bronze, silver or gold medal to show yourself as a true Kahoot! champion!
How to share your Kahoot! score on Snapchat
It only takes a few clicks to show off your score in the latest kahoot you've completed. Here's how:
-
Download the Kahoot! mobile app, or open the app if already downloaded.
-
Join and play a live kahoot with your friends, family or co-workers.
-
Once you complete the kahoot, a randomly-generated Emote will appear.
-
Tap the Snapchat icon at the bottom of your screen to share your Emote with your Snapchat followers (Note: you must have the Snapchat app downloaded on your mobile device for the icon to appear).
-
If you placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in the kahoot, you also have the option to tap the Snap Lens icon.
-
The Snap Lens icon will automatically open your Snapchat camera view with the Lens activated.
-
Strike a pose, and tap the circle at the bottom of your screen to take a photo
-
Tap the Send To button to share directly with friends on Snapchat or to add your Snap to your Stories.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:49:03 UTC.