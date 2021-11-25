Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kahoot : Celebrate your Kahoot! achievements in style on Snapchat!

11/25/2021 | 06:50am EST
Now, the Kahoot! experience doesn't need to end when the kahoot does. Take a victory lap after reaching the top of the podium, scoring in the top 5 or just playing a really awesome kahoot with your friends!

When you complete a live kahoot on the Kahoot! mobile app, you will now see our new Emotes-who are fun, charming and colorful characters that display the kahoot you just completed and your total points earned. Throughout the year, you can even find special Emotes for holidays including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more.

If you score in the top 3 and make it onto the podium, you also unlock a special Snap Lens, a playful augmented reality experience that transforms the world around you. With this Lens, you can take a selfie wearing your bronze, silver or gold medal to show yourself as a true Kahoot! champion!

How to share your Kahoot! score on Snapchat

It only takes a few clicks to show off your score in the latest kahoot you've completed. Here's how:

  1. Download the Kahoot! mobile app, or open the app if already downloaded.
  2. Join and play a live kahoot with your friends, family or co-workers.
  3. Once you complete the kahoot, a randomly-generated Emote will appear.
  4. Tap the Snapchat icon at the bottom of your screen to share your Emote with your Snapchat followers (Note: you must have the Snapchat app downloaded on your mobile device for the icon to appear).
  5. If you placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in the kahoot, you also have the option to tap the Snap Lens icon.
  6. The Snap Lens icon will automatically open your Snapchat camera view with the Lens activated.
  7. Strike a pose, and tap the circle at the bottom of your screen to take a photo
  8. Tap the Send To button to share directly with friends on Snapchat or to add your Snap to your Stories.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 11:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 95,0 M - -
Net income 2021 8,25 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 377x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 675 M 2 676 M -
EV / Sales 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,54 $
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-47.90%2 676
ADOBE INC.33.63%317 987
WORKDAY INC.15.97%69 470
AUTODESK, INC.-15.86%56 480
DATADOG, INC.83.20%56 269
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.65%51 146