In the modern workforce, being connected to your team members is key to creating efficient workflows and strengthening your performance. Teams that communicate productively can often solve problems quicker, brainstorm more ideas, and execute on their goals more effectively. Withchat in Actimo, you can now bring instant and secure communication to your own employee engagement app!

Chat enables organizations to make their trusted Actimo app a one-stop shop for internal comms, bringing all employees together in one place to foster more knowledge sharing, powerful teamwork, and stronger company culture.

Chat in Actimo makes it easy for non-desk workers to stay up-to-date with the information they need, and to collaborate with their team members, no matter where they're working. Organizations can make internal communication more seamless and secure with chat, enabling employees to connect 1-on-1 or in groups directly within their company's Actimo app.

When organizations use chat, they can ensure that all employees have an intuitive platform to share knowledge and assets, such as docs and media files, while protecting company, employee, and customer privacy. Employees can also communicate in different ways via chat, including text and voice memos, making it even easier for workers to use on the go and in the flow of work.

