Kahoot : Diario Crónica spotlights Kahoot! add-on for Google Classroom

News
July 16, 2021
Diario Crónica spotlights Kahoot! add-on for Google Classroom
The new feature was showcased at 'The Anywhere School 2021,' a virtual event hosted by Google
Language: en español
At The Anywhere School 2021, an online event for educators, administrators and IT professionals, Google presented add-ons for Google Classroom, enabling teachers to access educational content and experiences like Kahoot! directly within the Classroom platform.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 21:34:09 UTC.