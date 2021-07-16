Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 07/16 10:29:22 am
40.8 NOK   -3.18%
05:57pKAHOOT : around the world, July 16
PU
05:35pKAHOOT : Diario Crónica spotlights Kahoot! add-on for Google Classroom
PU
05:35pKAHOOT : can help remote team members break the ice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Diario Crónica spotlights Kahoot! add-on for Google Classroom

07/16/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
News
July 16, 2021
Diario Crónica spotlights Kahoot! add-on for Google Classroom

The new feature was showcased at 'The Anywhere School 2021,' a virtual event hosted by Google

Language: en español

At The Anywhere School 2021, an online event for educators, administrators and IT professionals, Google presented add-ons for Google Classroom, enabling teachers to access educational content and experiences like Kahoot! directly within the Classroom platform.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 21:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96,4 M - -
Net income 2021 13,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 891x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 286 M 2 182 M -
EV / Sales 2021 199x
EV / Sales 2022 106x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 40,80 $
Average target price 9,13 $
Spread / Average Target -77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-55.74%3 234
ADOBE INC.21.20%277 846
TWILIO INC.8.20%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.-2.70%63 527
WORKDAY INC.-4.55%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.88%49 049