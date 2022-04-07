Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/07 10:25:18 am EDT
25.12 NOK   +1.66%
02:54pKAHOOT : Digital Trends shouts out Kahoot! as a top app for educators
PU
03:14aKAHOOT : and Skolon are entering into new collaboration
PU
03:14aKAHOOT : and CLASSUM partner up to accelerate the adoption of digital learning solutions in South Korea
PU
Kahoot : Digital Trends shouts out Kahoot! as a top app for educators

04/07/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
April 7, 2022
Digital Trends shouts out Kahoot! as a top app for educators

Kahoot! is recommended for making it easy to bring playful learning to the classroom

Teachers and educators of all tech skill levels can create dynamic and engaging learning experiences for their students with Kahoot!'s user-friendly platform, say Jackie Dove and Andre Revilla for Digital Trends.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 18:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 166x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 401 M 1 401 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,82 $
Average target price 5,39 $
Spread / Average Target 91,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-46.97%1 378
ADOBE INC.-21.64%209 946
WORKDAY INC.-15.76%57 765
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.54%50 624
AUTODESK, INC.-24.77%44 318
DATADOG, INC.-22.93%43 090