Kahoot : Digital Trends shouts out Kahoot! as a top app for educators

News
April 7, 2022
Digital Trends shouts out Kahoot! as a top app for educators
Kahoot! is recommended for making it easy to bring playful learning to the classroom
Teachers and educators of all tech skill levels can create dynamic and engaging learning experiences for their students with Kahoot!'s user-friendly platform, say Jackie Dove and Andre Revilla for
Digital Trends.
Read the full article here.
Sales 2021
92,1 M
-
-
Net income 2021
8,79 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
112 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
166x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 401 M
1 401 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
14,0x
EV / Sales 2022
7,37x
Nbr of Employees
422
Free-Float
60,6%
