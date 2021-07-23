Kahoot : EdWeek Market Brief features Kahoot!'s intended acquisition of Clever

News
July 23, 2021
EdWeek Market Brief features Kahoot!'s intended acquisition of Clever
Kahoot! announced earlier this year that Clever, one of the most widely-used digital platforms in U.S. K-12 schools, will join the Kahoot! family
EdWeek Market Brief names Kahoot!'s announcement it will acquire Clever as one of the most notable deals in K-12 education market so far this year.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 00:17:07 UTC.