    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Educators implement Kahoot! to support formative assessment during distance learning

09/03/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
News
September 3, 2021
Educators implement Kahoot! to support formative assessment during distance learning

Kahoot! is highlighted as a top tool to assess students' understanding in online classes, while bringing joy and excitement to learning

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shift to online learning, teachers across Malaysia have become more tech savvy than ever, which has included adopting tools like Kahoot! to boost engagement and track student learning remotely.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90,9 M - -
Net income 2021 10,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 71,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 855x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 597 M 3 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 38,8x
EV / Sales 2022 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,61 $
Average target price 8,53 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-30.93%3 594
ADOBE INC.32.90%316 634
WORKDAY INC.13.23%67 287
TWILIO INC.6.00%63 561
AUTODESK, INC.-0.69%63 247
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.79%51 261