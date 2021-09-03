Kahoot : Educators implement Kahoot! to support formative assessment during distance learning

News
September 3, 2021
Educators implement Kahoot! to support formative assessment during distance learning
Kahoot! is highlighted as a top tool to assess students' understanding in online classes, while bringing joy and excitement to learning
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shift to online learning, teachers across Malaysia have become more tech savvy than ever, which has included adopting tools like Kahoot! to boost engagement and track student learning remotely.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:31:04 UTC.