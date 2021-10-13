Kahoot : How The Adecco Group uses Kahoot! to prepare gen z students for employment

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Alessandro typically facilitated in-person seminars with university students. He and his team would help those in education get ready for the world of employment and detail how The Adecco Group can help them take their first steps into employment. And kahoots were always a hit.

"My team has been using Kahoot! for years - even before I joined. Kahoot! is a key part of our toolbox, and it works really well for our audience as they're young and love Kahoot!," said Alessandro.

"We receive great feedback about Kahoot! from our participants and my colleagues. Kahoot! is always requested by everyone. When we play it in live sessions, it's the moment that everyone wakes up, so we get this non-verbal feedback that it's really working a lot," continued Alessandro.

How to successfully transition from in-person seminars to engaging webinars

It's a problem that many professionals face during the COVID-19 pandemic: How can you make virtual events as engaging as in-person ones? After all, when you can't meet face-to-face, turning a remote audience into an active one becomes even more important. Stuck at home behind a screen, attendees often switch off and answer emails or scroll through those always-tempting social feeds. Kahoot! proved particularly helpful in creating an active audience when Alessandro had to take his seminars virtual.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kahoot! helps a lot to keep the attention of people during virtual events. I really like word cloud question type, as it provides us with an idea of how a concept or element is perceived. It gives attendees a free space to be actively involved in the webinar," said Alessandro

The Adecco Group's Talent Attraction and Academic Partnership Team use Kahoot! to uncover what attendees know about a specific subject. "We usually ask preliminary questions to understand what people know about a certain topic. It helps us get a much better understanding of the audience," said Alessandro.

Designing impactful kahoots that test knowledge retention and boost audience focus

Alessandro hosts kahoots for around 20-30 participants per session. "We usually keep our kahoots under 5 questions to maximize engagement. We want people to be engaged but not overwhelmed," said Alessandro.

Kahoot! helps The Adecco Group team deliver content in a way that's "different to what people are used to," according to Alessandro. "It makes the audience much less passive and helps us see how much information has been processed or internalized," continued Alessandro.

Thanks to Kahoot!'s in-depth reports, Alessandro is able to quickly check the effectiveness of each session: "We want to get a sense if people were listening and have understood the information. If we see something hasn't been understood, we go back and teach it again," said Alessandro.

Alessandro also extends engagement beyond live sessions by assigning participants self-paced challenges with poll questions to collect valuable feedback. "When we send a survey, that's easy with challenges. It creates a space and time for people to gather their thoughts and answer," said Alessandro.

Setting colleagues up for success with the Kahoot! platform

As well as hosting kahoots during webinars, Alessandro also trains his colleagues on how to fully utilize the Kahoot! platform. "I train my colleagues in how to host kahoots that I've created. I set up courses or meetings with colleagues and guide them through the tool so as to make them autonomous in using it. In the past year, we've been trying to educate our colleagues to get the most out of Kahoot!. Other departments use Kahoot! for internal activities, such as the induction of new hires," said Alessandro.