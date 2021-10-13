Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : How The Adecco Group uses Kahoot! to prepare gen z students for employment

10/13/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Alessandro typically facilitated in-person seminars with university students. He and his team would help those in education get ready for the world of employment and detail how The Adecco Group can help them take their first steps into employment. And kahoots were always a hit.

"My team has been using Kahoot! for years - even before I joined. Kahoot! is a key part of our toolbox, and it works really well for our audience as they're young and love Kahoot!," said Alessandro.

"We receive great feedback about Kahoot! from our participants and my colleagues. Kahoot! is always requested by everyone. When we play it in live sessions, it's the moment that everyone wakes up, so we get this non-verbal feedback that it's really working a lot," continued Alessandro.

How to successfully transition from in-person seminars to engaging webinars

It's a problem that many professionals face during the COVID-19 pandemic: How can you make virtual events as engaging as in-person ones? After all, when you can't meet face-to-face, turning a remote audience into an active one becomes even more important. Stuck at home behind a screen, attendees often switch off and answer emails or scroll through those always-tempting social feeds. Kahoot! proved particularly helpful in creating an active audience when Alessandro had to take his seminars virtual.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kahoot! helps a lot to keep the attention of people during virtual events. I really like word cloud question type, as it provides us with an idea of how a concept or element is perceived. It gives attendees a free space to be actively involved in the webinar," said Alessandro

The Adecco Group's Talent Attraction and Academic Partnership Team use Kahoot! to uncover what attendees know about a specific subject. "We usually ask preliminary questions to understand what people know about a certain topic. It helps us get a much better understanding of the audience," said Alessandro.

Designing impactful kahoots that test knowledge retention and boost audience focus

Alessandro hosts kahoots for around 20-30 participants per session. "We usually keep our kahoots under 5 questions to maximize engagement. We want people to be engaged but not overwhelmed," said Alessandro.

Kahoot! helps The Adecco Group team deliver content in a way that's "different to what people are used to," according to Alessandro. "It makes the audience much less passive and helps us see how much information has been processed or internalized," continued Alessandro.

Thanks to Kahoot!'s in-depth reports, Alessandro is able to quickly check the effectiveness of each session: "We want to get a sense if people were listening and have understood the information. If we see something hasn't been understood, we go back and teach it again," said Alessandro.

Alessandro also extends engagement beyond live sessions by assigning participants self-paced challenges with poll questions to collect valuable feedback. "When we send a survey, that's easy with challenges. It creates a space and time for people to gather their thoughts and answer," said Alessandro.

Setting colleagues up for success with the Kahoot! platform

As well as hosting kahoots during webinars, Alessandro also trains his colleagues on how to fully utilize the Kahoot! platform. "I train my colleagues in how to host kahoots that I've created. I set up courses or meetings with colleagues and guide them through the tool so as to make them autonomous in using it. In the past year, we've been trying to educate our colleagues to get the most out of Kahoot!. Other departments use Kahoot! for internal activities, such as the induction of new hires," said Alessandro.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
06:22aKAHOOT : How The Adecco Group uses Kahoot! to prepare gen z students for employment
PU
10/12KAHOOT : Numbers by DragonBox is featured as the best math app for kids by Parents.com
PU
10/12KAHOOT : YP challenges students to practice their English skills together with a kahoot
PU
10/12KAHOOT : is highlighted as a top digital resource for teaching science
PU
10/12KAHOOT : Parents Magazine names Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox a best learning app for kids
PU
10/11KAHOOT : Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech
PU
10/11KAHOOT : The Drops app is recommended for learning Chinese on the go
PU
10/08KAHOOT : in the news roundup, October 8
PU
10/07KAHOOT : Vimeo blog recommends Kahoot! to keep work teams connected virtually
PU
10/07KAHOOT : Explore robotics and become a STEM innovator with FIRST® on Kahoot! Academy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,9 M - -
Net income 2021 8,98 M - -
Net cash 2021 73,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 307x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 514 M 3 515 M -
EV / Sales 2021 36,7x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,27 $
Average target price 9,62 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-34.66%3 515
ADOBE INC.16.11%276 292
WORKDAY INC.7.34%63 783
AUTODESK, INC.-9.43%60 659
TWILIO INC.-3.51%57 862
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.89%47 669