Kahoot : How to create visually appealing kahoots with GIPHY, Getty Images, and YouTube

From polls and word clouds to multiple-choice and true/false questions, there are a whole bunch of ways to keep people energized during a kahoot session!

But it's not just our awesome range of question types that keep participants on the edge of their seats. With Kahoot!, you can create media-rich content that helps to maximize engagement in meetings, presentations, training sessions, and events! For example, you can:

Access millions of high-quality pictures from Getty Images in our premium image library or upload your own images

Find billions of GIFs, stickers, and animated emojis thanks to our brand-new GIPHY integration

Embed any YouTube video by copying and pasting the link into your question or presentation slide

Images, GIFs, and videos are a simple yet powerful way to increase participant focus and make knowledge stick. Our brains love visual information. In fact, we recall 80% of what we see, 20% of what we read, and 10% of what we hear. Kahoot!'s media options help to spark interest, increase understanding, and reinforce messages.

Animate your kahoots to animate your audience!

Kahoots just became a whole lot more fun and engaging! Thanks to our brand-new GIPHY integration, you can now add GIFs and other animated content to new or existing kahoots. You have a whopping 10 billion pieces of content to choose from, ensuring you can always find the perfect GIF for every question and presentation slide.

Are you hosting an in-person meeting? Or how about virtually onboarding new hires? No matter the setting, insert GIPHY content into your kahoot and see how animated material boosts engagement. We bet you'll be surprised by the results.

Every day, GIPHY helps over 700 million people communicate in a fun and unique way. And you can now show off your creative flair and include trending memes, internet classics, or funny movie quotes in your kahoots. Such GIFs are a great way to connect with colleagues and make everyone feel at ease. Plus, the more visually appealing and media-rich your kahoot, the more participants pay attention, engage with your content, and retain key information.

How to add GIPHY content to a new or existing kahoot

Log in to your Kahoot! account and click Create in the top navigation bar to start designing a new kahoot. Want to add GIFs to a kahoot you've already created? Head to Library in the top navigation bar, find the kahoot you want to make awesome with GIFs, and hit Edit. Once in the kahoot creator, hit the + symbol above 'Find and insert media.' In an existing kahoot, click Remove to delete the current image. Click GIFs in the left sidebar and choose between standard GIFs and stickers. A sticker is a GIF with a transparent background. Enter a search time and select the perfect GIF!

We're really excited to see how the Kahoot! community uses the GIPHY integration. The integration is currently only available on desktop. It will be added to the app in the near future.

Choose from millions of pictures in our premium image library

Want to mix up your media use for maximum engagement? No problem! As well as GIPHY content, you can also add high-quality pictures from our premium image library and any video from YouTube. You can also upload your own images.

You'll find millions of pictures from Getty Images in our premium image library, which is available with Kahoot! 360 Presenter and Kahoot! 360 Pro. So, no matter what topic your kahoot covers, you can easily use the perfect pictures to reinforce your message, boost engagement, and improve focus and concentration among participants. Just enter a search term in the image library and pick your favorite: It's a time-saving way to create high-quality content.

With the addition of GIPHY, you now have billions of media options at your fingertips. Log in to start creating visually appealing kahoots with GIPHY, Getty Images, and YouTube.

Not yet signed up to Kahoot!? We recommend Kahoot! 360 Presenter. This plan gives you access to our premium image library and the full range of presentation slide options. This means you can add images, GIFs, and videos to every interactive presentation!