Kahoot : Infobae highlights the Kahoot! app for Zoom as one of the most important new Zoom Apps

News
July 26, 2021
Infobae highlights the Kahoot! app for Zoom as one of the most important new Zoom Apps
The recently launched Zoom Apps, like the Kahoot! app for Zoom, can be accessed from directly within a Zoom Meeting
After the announcement that Zoom was releasing more than fifty Zoom Apps, which users can enjoy right from their Zoom Meeting, Infobae features a selection of top Zoom Apps to discover, including the Kahoot! app for Zoom!
