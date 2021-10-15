Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Kahoot : Living North Magazine features Drops among the best language learning apps

10/15/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
News
October 15, 2021
Living North Magazine features Drops among the best language learning apps

The Drops app is recommended for its ease of use, snackable lessons and more

In their recent selection of the best apps to help you learn a new language, Living North Magazine points to the Drops app's wide selection of languages, game-based exercises and bite-sized daily lessons that are easy to fit into even the busiest of schedules.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 18:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,9 M - -
Net income 2021 8,98 M - -
Net cash 2021 73,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 314x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 596 M 3 609 M -
EV / Sales 2021 37,5x
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,44 $
Average target price 9,62 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-33.98%3 587
ADOBE INC.21.47%289 053
WORKDAY INC.13.15%67 235
AUTODESK, INC.-7.17%63 574
TWILIO INC.5.60%63 324
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.35%48 789