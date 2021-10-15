Kahoot : Living North Magazine features Drops among the best language learning apps

News
October 15, 2021
Living North Magazine features Drops among the best language learning apps
The Drops app is recommended for its ease of use, snackable lessons and more
In their recent selection of the best apps to help you learn a new language, Living North Magazine points to the Drops app's wide selection of languages, game-based exercises and bite-sized daily lessons that are easy to fit into even the busiest of schedules.
Read the full article here.
