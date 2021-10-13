Kahoot : Make learning English awesome with DK on Kahoot! Academy

DK is a global publishing company that offers books for all ages in over 60 languages. The kahoots in this collection, available to play for free now on Kahoot! Academy, also support DK's popular English for Everyone and English for Everyone Junior courses. Designed for adults and kids learning English, these courses help participants strengthen their skills in all core areas of language learning. Now, educators, parents and learners can add even more fun to English practice with Kahoot!

As our world grows more connected, English language skills have become more valuable than ever, opening up a world of possibilities in education, careers, culture, travel and beyond. To support educators and learners of all ages in bringing English learning to life, Kahoot! Academy is teaming up with global publishers DK to launch a brand-new collection of kahoots where students and adults can practice their skills in both English (UK) and English (US) .

Learning a new language has long been recognized as an important part of any education. For learners of any age, it can boost cognitive function, creative thinking, memory and problem solving skills, as well as helping learners understand and appreciate different cultures.

With these exciting new learning games, learners can develop their English listening comprehension, vocabulary, grammar and more. Discover how verb tenses work, learn new words and test your English number knowledge with audio questions. Through interactive experiences, learners will improve their skills in both written and spoken English, helping them to build their confidence in using English anywhere!

"At Kahoot!, we want to empower everyone to unlock their deepest learning potential, and we know that English skills can be key in unlocking new opportunities to learn, connect and explore," said Craig Narveson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kahoot! "Language skills are so valuable in our connected world, so we're happy to be partnering with DK to bring the playful experience of Kahoot! to English learners of all ages."

"I am delighted that DK is partnering with Kahoot!" said Hilary Fine, Education Development Director at DK. "We are renowned for our dynamic, inspiring and engaging educational content and have created this collection of kahoots to further support the learner experience. We are launching the DK profile on Kahoot! Academy with kahoots to accompany our highly successful English for EveryoneEnglish language course."

