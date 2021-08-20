Kahoot : Make learning about personal finance awesome with NGPF's collection on Kahoot! Academy

Build up your financial capability with these engaging kahoots from Next Gen Personal Finance on Kahoot! Academy

Don't you wish you learned how money works earlier in life? Banking, budgeting, investing in the stock market-these are all important skills in the 21st century! Making smart financial choices in today's world can be especially challenging for young people just starting their financial journey. At Kahoot!, we want to empower everyone to reach their full learning potential in the classroom and beyond. That's why we've teamed up with Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) to support students-and learners of all ages-in developing financial literacy skills. NGPF has launched a collection of kahoots that will bring financial education to life in your classroom! In these kahoots, learners can test their knowledge in a wide range of important topics in personal finance, including budgeting, saving, credit scores, investing, insurance, managing student loans and more. Available to play for free on Kahoot! Academy, this collection can support learning both in the classroom and at home. Financial literacy has never been more accessible or more engaging! Play this featured kahoot from NGPF's collection here:

NGPFis a non-profit organization with a mission of revolutionizing the teaching of personal finance in all schools. They work to equip the next generation with financial decision-making skills needed to thrive in the future. Founded to partner with high school and middle school educators, NGPF offers free curricular resources and free teacher professional development training to help educators bring up-to-date information to their students while keeping them engaged and excited to learn. NGPF's curriculum and professional development have been accessed by nearly 50,000 teachers nationwide, reaching more than 2 million students. NGPF has been using kahoots to engage students for years, creating over 180 kahoots played by over 1.6 million participating players!

