Kahoot : Meetings and events expert highlights Kahoot! to make virtual gatherings more collaborative

News
August 23, 2021
Meetings and events expert highlights Kahoot! to make virtual gatherings more collaborative
Kahoot! invites interactivity and play to bring engagement to video conferencing
Joshua Mason Browne, a creative director at FCM Meetings and Events, shares best practices for successful video calls, including playing Kahoot! to foster collaboration.
