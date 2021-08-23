Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kahoot : Meetings and events expert highlights Kahoot! to make virtual gatherings more collaborative

08/23/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
News
August 23, 2021
Meetings and events expert highlights Kahoot! to make virtual gatherings more collaborative

Kahoot! invites interactivity and play to bring engagement to video conferencing

Joshua Mason Browne, a creative director at FCM Meetings and Events, shares best practices for successful video calls, including playing Kahoot! to foster collaboration.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,0 M - -
Net income 2021 7,18 M - -
Net cash 2021 70,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 360 M 2 843 M -
EV / Sales 2021 278x
EV / Sales 2022 147x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 53,65 $
Average target price 8,38 $
Spread / Average Target -84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-48.00%2 588
ADOBE INC.29.44%308 393
AUTODESK, INC.9.51%73 568
TWILIO INC.0.72%60 396
WORKDAY INC.-1.53%58 308
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.33%50 597