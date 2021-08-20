Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Noted educator in Singapore brings engagement to learning with Kahoot!

08/20/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
News
August 20, 2021
Noted educator in Singapore brings engagement to learning with Kahoot!

Friendly competition with Kahoot! makes this educators' classes special for students

Popular educator Lim Wei Yi of the Study Room education center in Singapore discusses the importance of making learning fun and playful, which he achieves by organizing Kahoot! sessions for students.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 21:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 91,1 M - -
Net income 2021 10,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 97,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 426x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 398 M 2 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 256x
EV / Sales 2022 135x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 49,50 $
Average target price 6,97 $
Spread / Average Target -85,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-50.90%2 450
ADOBE INC.27.50%303 781
AUTODESK, INC.5.95%72 681
TWILIO INC.0.82%60 456
WORKDAY INC.-3.22%57 308
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.67%50 297