Kahoot : Organizations can foster teamwork virtually with Kahoot!

News
July 16, 2021
Organizations can foster teamwork virtually with Kahoot!
Kahoot! can help team members stay connected and have fun together virtually
Spice Magazine recommends Kahoot! trivia sessions as one of the top ways organizations can facilitate team building, whether team members are connecting remotely or at the office.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
Kahoot! AS published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 21:34:09 UTC.