    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : Over 3,500 students participated in the European Interschool Kahoot to raise awareness about inclusivity

02/04/2022 | 12:46pm EST
News
February 4, 2022
Over 3,500 students participated in the European Interschool Kahoot to raise awareness about inclusivity

Students in four European countries gathered virtually for the third edition of the educational event

More than 3,500 students across Europe signed up to join the European Interschool Kahoot to learn and test their knowledge on current issues of migration and the refugee experience.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 17:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 222x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 835 M 1 823 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales 2022 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float -
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,77 $
Average target price 6,23 $
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-29.36%1 835
ADOBE INC.-9.92%240 959
WORKDAY INC.-14.70%58 255
AUTODESK, INC.-15.45%52 301
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.18%48 677
DATADOG, INC.-22.51%43 064