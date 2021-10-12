Kahoot : Parents Magazine names Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox a best learning app for kids

We are proud to announce that Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox, one of the award-winning Kahoot! learning apps for families, has been chosen for Parents' "Best Learning Apps for Kids" list for the second year in a row. Parentsis a leading publication for parents and families, providing trusted advice on raising kids of all ages.

Highlighting the app's engaging visuals and playful challenges that bring math concepts to life, Parentshas named Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox as the "Best Math" app for kids. Apps were selected for this list by education and technology experts and supported by feedback from junior testers, ensuring that the recommended apps provide high-quality educational experiences that are both backed by learning science and kid-approved.

While many people believe math to be a daunting subject, the team at DragonBox, a Kahoot! company, know that through engaging visuals and play, kids can build a solid math foundation without even realizing they're learning! This is the approach behind the Kahoot! Numbers by Dragonbox app, which makes developing strong number sense fun and exciting for young learners ages 4 - 8.

By exploring the different activities in this app, such as the "Puzzles" or the "Run" (where kids direct the Nooms down the path using quick mental calculations), kids are introduced to numbers and learn how they relate to each other. Playful challenges keep young learners' attention, while captivating visuals make math concepts so intuitive that kids can learn independently at home, in the classroom or on the go.

Play this kahoot to meet the Nooms, your child's friendly guides to learning key math skills: