Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : Parents Magazine names Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox a best learning app for kids

10/12/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
October 12, 2021
Parents Magazine names Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox a best learning app for kids

Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox is featured as one of the best apps to support kids in building early math skills

We are proud to announce that Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox, one of the award-winning Kahoot! learning apps for families, has been chosen for Parents' "Best Learning Apps for Kids" list for the second year in a row. Parentsis a leading publication for parents and families, providing trusted advice on raising kids of all ages.

Highlighting the app's engaging visuals and playful challenges that bring math concepts to life, Parentshas named Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox as the "Best Math" app for kids. Apps were selected for this list by education and technology experts and supported by feedback from junior testers, ensuring that the recommended apps provide high-quality educational experiences that are both backed by learning science and kid-approved.

While many people believe math to be a daunting subject, the team at DragonBox, a Kahoot! company, know that through engaging visuals and play, kids can build a solid math foundation without even realizing they're learning! This is the approach behind the Kahoot! Numbers by Dragonbox app, which makes developing strong number sense fun and exciting for young learners ages 4 - 8.

By exploring the different activities in this app, such as the "Puzzles" or the "Run" (where kids direct the Nooms down the path using quick mental calculations), kids are introduced to numbers and learn how they relate to each other. Playful challenges keep young learners' attention, while captivating visuals make math concepts so intuitive that kids can learn independently at home, in the classroom or on the go.

Play this kahoot to meet the Nooms, your child's friendly guides to learning key math skills:

Let's Get to Know the Nooms

Learn how numbers work and build strong number sense with the Nooms!

Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox is available to download now on iOSand Android, with a 7-day free trial. Families can access all of the Kahoot! math apps by DragonBox, as well as other educational apps, with a Kahoot!+ Family or Premier subscription. Educators, schools and school districts can also bring these unique and engaging learning experiences to students in the classroom or at home with Kahoot! Premium+ and EDU.

Learn more about Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBoxand discover how you can make learning math awesome!

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30 million active accounts, with 1.9 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group also includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
12:32pKAHOOT : Parents Magazine names Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox a best learning app for kids
PU
10/11KAHOOT : Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech
PU
10/11KAHOOT : The Drops app is recommended for learning Chinese on the go
PU
10/08KAHOOT : in the news roundup, October 8
PU
10/07KAHOOT : Vimeo blog recommends Kahoot! to keep work teams connected virtually
PU
10/07KAHOOT : Explore robotics and become a STEM innovator with FIRST® on Kahoot! Academy
PU
10/07KAHOOT : 5 things we learned about company culture at the Kahoot! WorkSummit
PU
10/05Kahoot! ASA Reports Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
10/05Kahoot! ASA Provides Group Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 202..
CI
10/05KAHOOT : Gain support, inspiration and recognition within a global educator community on K..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,9 M - -
Net income 2021 8,98 M - -
Net cash 2021 73,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 293x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 357 M 3 371 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,0x
EV / Sales 2022 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,95 $
Average target price 9,62 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-37.34%3 371
ADOBE INC.14.59%272 667
WORKDAY INC.5.87%62 910
AUTODESK, INC.-8.65%60 797
TWILIO INC.-5.25%56 815
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.91%47 677