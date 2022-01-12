|
Kahoot : Penn State to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an educational Kahoot! event
News
January 12, 2022
Penn State to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an educational Kahoot! event
Learners will be able to put their knowledge of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement to the test in this educational trivia session on Kahoot!
Students, faculty and staff at Penn State Brandywine are invited to participate and learn something new about the life and activism of Martin Luther King Jr. in a special Kahoot! trivia event.
Read the full article here.
|
|All news about KAHOOT! ASA
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
93,1 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
11,2 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
110 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|267x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
2 277 M
2 302 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|23,3x
|EV / Sales 2022
|12,3x
|Nbr of Employees
|415
|Free-Float
|65,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|
4,68 $
|Average target price
|
6,18 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
32,1%