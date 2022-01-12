Log in
Summary

Kahoot : Penn State to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an educational Kahoot! event

01/12/2022
News
January 12, 2022
Penn State to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an educational Kahoot! event

Learners will be able to put their knowledge of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement to the test in this educational trivia session on Kahoot!

Students, faculty and staff at Penn State Brandywine are invited to participate and learn something new about the life and activism of Martin Luther King Jr. in a special Kahoot! trivia event.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 18:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,1 M - -
Net income 2021 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 267x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 277 M 2 302 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 415
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,68 $
Average target price 6,18 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
