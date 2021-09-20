Kahoot : Popular tech blog MUO spotlights Kahoot! as a top app to support virtual learning

News
September 20, 2021
Popular tech blog MUO spotlights Kahoot! as a top app to support virtual learning
Kahoot! is featured as a learning platform that facilitates engaging formative assessment, collaboration and more
MUO, or MakeUseOf, is showcasing Kahoot! as a featured app for enhancing virtual classrooms, citing Kahoot!'s wide range of features and options to create unique learning experiences whether students are in the classroom or at home.
