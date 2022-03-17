Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Kahoot : Sifted points to Kahoot! as a standout company in European EdTech

03/17/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
News
March 17, 2022
Sifted points to Kahoot! as a standout company in European EdTech

As the rise of digital learning for all ages accelerates, Kahoot! is in the spotlight as one of Europe's first breakthrough global hits

In a discussion of the growing need for innovation and investment in Europe's educational technology sector, Eleanor Warnock of Sifted highlights Kahoot! as a notable success story in the region.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 17:40:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92,1 M - -
Net income 2021 8,79 M - -
Net cash 2021 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 183x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 519 M 1 519 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 8,06x
Nbr of Employees 422
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,11 $
Average target price 5,39 $
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-40.56%1 519
ADOBE INC.-21.99%208 661
WORKDAY INC.-16.73%57 095
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.81%47 887
AUTODESK, INC.-27.27%44 985
DATADOG, INC.-25.75%41 511