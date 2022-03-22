|
Kahoot : TechBullion highlights Kahoot! as a top platform for playful learning
News
March 22, 2022
TechBullion highlights Kahoot! as a top platform for playful learning
Learners of all ages can use Kahoot! to gather for a fun virtual trivia night
For those planning their next online trivia game night with friends, TechBullion recommends Kahoot! as one of the best platforms to take the event to the next level.
Read the full article here.
|
|Sales 2021
|
92,1 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
8,79 M
-
-
|Net cash 2021
|
112 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|190x
|Yield 2021
|-
