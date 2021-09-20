Kahoot : TechRadar features the Scripts app from Drops as one of the best educational apps this year

News
September 20, 2021
TechRadar features the Scripts app from Drops as one of the best educational apps this year
With the Scripts app from Drops, a Kahoot! company, learning new alphabets is easy and fun for language learners everywhere
The Scripts app, which helps learners build language skills with new alphabets or character-based writing systems, has been chosen as one of TechRadar's top picks for educational apps available for free on Android.
Read the full article here.
