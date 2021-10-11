Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : The Drops app is recommended for learning Chinese on the go

10/11/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
October 11, 2021
The Drops app is recommended for learning Chinese on the go

With the Drops app, Chinese language learners can build key vocabulary in only a few minutes a day, says Shannon Kennedy of Fluent in 3 Months

Highlighting the app's snackable 5-minute daily lessons, the popular language learning hub Fluent in 3 Months named Drops one of the top apps for supporting your Chinese language learning journey from anywhere.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:42pKAHOOT : Business Matters highlights Kahoot!'s growth as part of the global rise of EdTech
PU
05:42pKAHOOT : The Drops app is recommended for learning Chinese on the go
PU
10/08KAHOOT : in the news roundup, October 8
PU
10/07KAHOOT : Vimeo blog recommends Kahoot! to keep work teams connected virtually
PU
10/07KAHOOT : Explore robotics and become a STEM innovator with FIRST® on Kahoot! Academy
PU
10/07KAHOOT : 5 things we learned about company culture at the Kahoot! WorkSummit
PU
10/05Kahoot! ASA Reports Revenue Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
10/05Kahoot! ASA Provides Group Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 202..
CI
10/05KAHOOT : Gain support, inspiration and recognition within a global educator community on K..
PU
10/04KAHOOT : Zoom spotlights the Kahoot! Zoom App to support educators and learners
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAHOOT! ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,9 M - -
Net income 2021 8,98 M - -
Net cash 2021 73,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 517x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 822 M 3 371 M -
EV / Sales 2021 306x
EV / Sales 2022 161x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 59,65 $
Average target price 9,62 $
Spread / Average Target -83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Hansson Chairman
Morten Versvik Chief Technical Officer
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-35.14%3 491
ADOBE INC.15.34%274 470
WORKDAY INC.6.80%63 463
AUTODESK, INC.-8.65%61 325
TWILIO INC.-5.29%56 794
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.76%47 608