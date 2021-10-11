Kahoot : The Drops app is recommended for learning Chinese on the go

News
October 11, 2021
The Drops app is recommended for learning Chinese on the go
With the Drops app, Chinese language learners can build key vocabulary in only a few minutes a day, says Shannon Kennedy of Fluent in 3 Months
Highlighting the app's snackable 5-minute daily lessons, the popular language learning hub Fluent in 3 Months named Drops one of the top apps for supporting your Chinese language learning journey from anywhere.
Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
